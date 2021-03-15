Bossip Video

The effortlessly excellent Carter clan had a big night at the 2021 Grammys.

On Sunday Blue Ivy, 9, was stuntin’ like her mama after successfully nabbing her first Grammy. During the pre-telecast ceremony of the 63rd annual Grammys Awards, Blue, Beyoncé, and WizKid won Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.”

Blue’s win officially made her the second youngest in history to win a Grammy. Leah Peasall of The Peasall Sisters was 8 when the group won Album of the Year for the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack in 2002.

The big news made the BeyHive buzz with praise and adulation for Jay and Bey’s oldest child.

Blue’s proud grandma Tina Lawson sent Blue a special congratulatory message on Instagram.

“Congratulations to my beautiful talented, grandaughter for being one of The youngest Grammy winners! For “ Brown Skin Girl” You go my Blue Blue!!!❤️❤️Soo proud of you!!! ❤️

and proud mama Beyoncé who had a history-making night herself by becoming the most awarded artist ever at the Grammys with 28 lifetime wins, also congratulated her baby girl.

“This is such a magical night. Thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching, two daughters and my son, y’all are all watching. Congratulations Blue. She won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you, and I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommys. Y’all are my babies. And I’m so proud of y’all. I love you so much, my rock. Enjoy your night. Thank you.”

Congratulations to Grammy-award-winning, Beyoncé managing, #BlackGirlMagic maker Blue Ivy!