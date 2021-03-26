Bossip Video

The Mississippi messiness continues…

Happy Friday y’all! The second part of the “Belle Collective” reunion airs tonight on OWN and you know we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, reunion host Egypt Sherrod questions Antoinette about why she didn’t invite Marie and Lateshia to her energy cleansing party. You probably have a pretty good idea of how she responded, but check out the clip below:

We gotta give it to Antoinette for keeping it a hundo on this one! Marie definitely hasn’t been the most pleasant all season long. Granted, it’s not like her home life has been in the happiest space between her drama creating son and her unfaithful absentee hubby. You’d think the ladies could give her a little grace BUT we guess that’s what her “business partner” is there for.

Here’s the synopsis for the episode:

The ladies of Belle Collective return for part two of the reunion special hosted by Egypt Sherrod. Joined on the couch by their husbands, rekindled romance and rumors of outside children add fuel onto the fire at the end of an already exciting season.

WOWSERS. Now that sounds like a WHOLE lotta drama.

Part 2 of the “Belle Collective” reunion airs on OWN at 10PM EST tonight, Friday March 26.