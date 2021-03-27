A storage unit robbery in Los Angeles, California has resulted in $1 million worth of goods being stolen from none other than Beyoncé.
Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty
According to reports from TMZ, law enforcement sources told the publication that three L.A. area storage units were hit twice by thieves earlier this month, with the culprits stealing items including Beyoncé’s expensive handbags and dresses. The storage units are reportedly being rented out by her production company, Parkwood Entertainment, but all of the missing items from the first heist all belong to Bey herself.
The publication goes on to say that burglars came back to the crime scene within the span of one week, taking down three storage units in the same facility. That time around, they made off with handbags, kids toys, and photos belonging to one of Beyonce’s stylists.
This unfortunate situation makes the Houston native the latest celebrity to have a storage unit burglarized, and according to TMZ’s law enforcement sources, these kinds of crimes are on the rise. Most recently, back in January, thieves stole clothes, family photos, and mementos from Miley Cyrus’ storage space.
The Los Angeles Police Department is continuing to investigate this case, but no arrests have been made.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.