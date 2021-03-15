We love to see it!

Last night’s flower-bedazzled Grammys show was a star-studded spectacle headlined by Beyoncé and Megan Thee Grammy-winning Stallion who became the first female rapper to win Best New Artist since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

“I want to say congratulations to everybody who was nominated because all of these songs were amazing. Music really helped a lot of us get through the pandemic,” she said while standing next to a starry-eyed Beyoncé. “I definitely want to say thank you to Beyoncé. If you know me, you have to know that ever since I was little I was like you know what, one day I’m going to grow up and I am going to be like the rap Beyoncé, that was definitely my goal. And I remember I went to the rodeo for the first time and I saw Destiny’s Child perform and I was like, ‘You know what? I love her work, I love the way she is, I love the way she carry herself.’ And my mama would always be like ‘Megan what would Beyoncé do?’ And I’m always like, you know what, what would Beyoncé do, but let me make it a little ratchet.”

The Hall of Fame Hottie also won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her “Savage” Remix with Beyoncé who joined her onstage in a truly magical moment that sent Twitter into a TIZZY.

“I just want to quickly give my love to Megan, who I have so much respect for you and I’m honored that you asked me to be a part of the song,” said Bey. I want to say, Houston, we love you! Thank you Grammys!”

Since the beginning of her rise to stardom, Meg has worked tirelessly to overcome several obstacles as Rap’s most intriguing success story who cemented her superstar status on music’s biggest night.

