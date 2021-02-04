Bossip Video

Zonnique Pullins has had a unique experience delivering a baby recently, during a global pandemic and the star is opening up a little bit more about that journey. The 24-year-old reality star and singer hosted her own ‘question and answer’ with fans in her Instagram stories, opening up about breastfeeding and shared new photos of her baby girl.

A fan asked Zonnique simply “how’s motherhood?” to kick off her Q&A session. Zonnique joked about her baby girl not giving her space and shared a sweet photo of her newborn baby snuggled up right underneath her:

This question is already in the box a million times…and it’s giving no space in the bed. Might as well be sharing a body type hood.”

We can imagine Zonnique is experiencing a lot of adjustments after welcoming her first baby. She transformed from a big sister of five to a mommy of her own. When asked if she found breastfeeding “painful,” she instructed her followers to look at her facial expression as she shared a photo of her breastfeeding her newborn in the hospital.

Swipe to see all of Zonnique’s motherhood photos, shared by ItsOnsite.

Zonnique may have opened up a bit but she’s still keeping a few things sacred about her daughter, including her face and name. Mom aka G-Ma Tiny Harris was the first to announce the arrival of her granddaughter back in December, writing “Congratulations to my 1st 💙 my LuvBug @zonniquejailee”.

Super sweet! For the ladies, how was it for you settling into motherhood? Was the transition difficult at first?