This is too cute!

It seems like The Harris family expands by at least one new family member every other year and it’s taking some getting used to for 4-year-old Heiress Harris, who use to be the “baby” of the famous family.

Heiress is still a tot herself but she’s filling big shoes now that that she’s a whole auntie. Big sister Zonnique gave birth to her own baby girl recently and as Tiny and T.I. lend their grandparent services to the mom, Heiress has a few things to say about it.

Mom Tiny shared the clip of Heiress trying to “figure out” where her new niece was going to rest, because it obviously wasn’t gonna be in her her “spot.” “Why @heiressdharris first day on auntie duties she already jealous.” Tiny wrote.

She wanna put my Honey Bun on the floor..where ever! Just not in her spot!!

Pure comedy! Hit play to see Heiress go off.

Previously, Tiny shared a clip of TI and her new grandbaby resting together. They still haven’t shared the baby girl’s name, however we do she she had a head full of hair. So sweet!