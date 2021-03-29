Bossip Video

Statham’s back!

Action Gawd Jason Statham is BACK with another Guy Ritchie collab that has everything you expect from the dynamic duo who last worked together on the cult classic “Snatch.”

The contemporary movie tells the story of a mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) who surprises his coworkers during an attempted heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills.

The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

Shifting across timelines and various character’s perspectives, the cold-blooded film builds to a thrilling, tragic, and inevitably bloody catharsis.

Peep the trailer below:

This buzzy Statham-Ritchie reunion comes just weeks after The Rock teased the sequel to global smash “Hobbs & Shaw.”

Johnson also teased the inclusion of more characters that expand the world of Hobbs & Shaw:

“Chris Morgan, of course, will write again, Seven Bucks Productions will produce again. We created a lot of great characters, from Vanessa Kirby’s character to Idris Elba, and Eiza Gonzalez. And now in this next installment we have a few more surprises and great characters to create. Not characters that Hobbs can just kick the shit out of, because that’s boring, but characters I think that you guys are gonna fall in love with. Villains, anti-heroes, and heroes all across the board.”

There’s no official date for the sequel that might come after The Rock’s upcoming superhero epic “Black Adam” and third Jumanji movie that’s in the early stages of development. So, we’re thinking 2022 or 2023.

“Wrath of Man” kicks off summer blockbuster season in theaters May 7, 2021.