Marlo Hampton is weighing in on her fractured friendship with Porsha Williams and she’s wondering how they ended up going down a “wrong road.”

On Sunday’s episode viewers saw the two finally attempt to hash out the tension between them that stems from Marlo’s newly rekindled friendship with Kenya Moore.

As previously reported Porsha thinks Marlo’s been “moving funny” ever since she and Kenya made amends. Porsha questioned why Marlo would copy Kenya’s “It Wasn’t Me” hashtag on social media regarding that Bolo threesome rumor and added that Kenya was using “gullible” Marlo to “turn on her.”

According to Marlo herself, that’s simply untrue.

While talking with Porsha during a girl’s trip to New Orleans, Marlo denied picking sides in the feud and acknowledged that there was an “elephant in the room” because of Kenya.

Marlo: “I am a friend to you and I feel like you don’t trust me being friends with someone who you do not f–k with. Let’s keep it one hundred. I wasn’t here for Kenya at all when y’all was doing playdates. Wasn’t I hating on her?” Porsha: “And as soon as ya’ll met up, that’s when your energy changed.” Marlo: “I feel like that’s when YOU changed!”

Marlo then asked Porsha flat out if the strippergate rumors were true and that clearly pissed Porsha off who alleged that Kenya was manipulating Marlo.

“Do you think that any of my friends had to ask me what you just asked me?!”

Marlo then said she felt disrespected as a friend and denied telling Kenya any of Porsha’s personal business.

While the episode was airing, Marlo was defending herself on social media and hinted that Porsha’s being a bit of a hypocrite. “So confused,” said Marlo.

What do YOU think is the real issue here??? And do YOU agree with Porsha that Marlo’s “moving funny?”