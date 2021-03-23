Bossip Video

Bravo is issuing an apology over an ATL housewife’s racially insensitive Halloween costume and she too is saying she’s sorry.

On Sunday’s episode, before Falynn Guobadia and LaToya Ali got into that golf club clasping confrontation, Kenya Moore was seen wearing a feathered headdress that raised eyebrows on social media.

After labeling herself a “warrior princess” she proudly paraded around Falynn’s home in the Native American-inspired costume with zero pushback, just a few chuckles about how the look “fit her.”

But while Kenya might not have caught flack in person, Drew Sidora and Porsha Williams pointed out the obvious issues with the culturally appropriating look in confessionals.

“Kenya’s Native American costume is super problematic but I ain’t trying to ruffle no feathers for this girls trip,” said Drew. “It seems like I’m the only one who sees the issues with Kenya Moore’s decisions.” “Kenya is a Native American warrior. I thought we weren’t doing that no more,” said Porsha.” I knew that this girl was crazy, but add lame to the list, add wack to the list.”

And while the episode was airing, Twitter was bubbling with shade but Kenya defended herself noting that it was “her heritage” in a since-deleted tweet. “Also part of my heritage,” wrote the housewife.

On The RHOA After Show Porsha continued to point out the issue with the problematic look…

“Someone was dressed fully, head to toe, in cultural appropriation. How many times they gotta ask us not to wear that? How many times? Head to toe, just drippin.'” said Porsha. “

but Kenya’s good girlfriend Kandi came to her defense and said, she “didn’t think anything of it.”

“If anything I think she, to be an Indian princess, she thinks that’s a beautiful thing…I don’t think she was wearing the costume to mock anyone,” said Kandi. “I think she thought it was a beautiful costume, a sign of a leader, someone to look up to not to be made fun of. I don’t think she was doing it as a joke to be mean.”

Unfortunately for Kenya, it looks like Bravo agrees with the social media backlash and they’re issuing an apology to the Native American community.

“Bravo aims to have the highest standards of respect and inclusivity and we recognize that the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, in which a cast member wears a Native American costume, did not uphold those values,” said Bravo via a statement. “We had hoped it would provide a teachable moment, however in retrospect it is clear that the network did not address this properly given the gravity of the situation. We apologize to both the Native American community and our audience as a whole.”

Kenya has also issued an apology via a statement to Page Six.

“I want to sincerely apologize for inappropriately wearing the Native American headdress as a costume,” she said. “I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive and would never have done it if I had that knowledge and understanding beforehand. I regret it. When you know better, you do better. I am genuinely sorry.”

Interestingly enough, several people are pointing out that Kenya’s not the first Bravo star to wear a Native American costume, nor is she the first housewife or housewife affiliate to make headlines for problematic behavior.

What do YOU think about Kenya’s costume??? Should she apologize as well???