The #RHOA midseason trailer is here and it’s packed with drama!

In it, we see numerous things; Cynthia Bailey’s wedding, another cast trip, this time to New Orleans, allegations that Marlo Hampton recently had liposuction, and Porsha Williams finally sitting down with her estranged ex Dennis McKinley.

“If we didn’t have a baby, you’d be f***g over me and I’d be over you!” says Porsha.

In another shocking scene from the trailer Kandi Burruss is spotted with a baby bump, but why? Surely the new mom who welcomed baby Blaze via surrogate isn’t expecting again! “I never thought that I would see this body be pregnant again,” says Kandi.

Later, Porsha Vs. Kenya heats up and a PISSED Porsha mocks Kenya’s allegations that she slept with Bolo, the stripper from Cynthia’s bachelorette party. Porsha’s presumably peeved because the #strippergate story made it to PageSix and it seems like someone from the group leaked it.

“I f–ked Bolo!” Porsha yells mid-confrontation with Kenya during a group dinner. “I f–ked everybody!” “Yes, you did. GOOD, according to several people here!” says Kenya.

That leads to Porsha then getting heated surprisingly with Marlo. “You do NOT f*** with me!” says Porsha.

That’s not all however, Drew Sidora is seen facing off once again between new besties Kenya and LaToya Ali. A dinner between Kenya and Drew goes left and Drew makes shocking allegations about LaToya “f–king a pastor.”

“You weren’t looking for God, you were looking for some d***!” says Drew before LaToya tosses a wig in her face.

“Ooooh, this is getting juicy!” *Sheree Whitfield voice*

