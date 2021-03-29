Bossip Video

Famous Dex is in some serious legal trouble right now.

Things seemed to be on the mend for the rapper after he reportedly checked into rehab in December, but now, it looks like he’s found himself in some more trouble. The Chicago native is now facing multiple charges, which include domestic violence and gun possession.

According to reports from TMZ, Famous Dex has been hit with a total of 19 charges from three different incidents, two of them involving ex-girlfriends of his.

Back in November, police were called to his home for a domestic dispute for a woman who was discovered with cuts on her skin. Dex ended up having a standoff with SWAT, and police believe he had created a barrier in the residence with guns after purportedly hurting the woman. For this incident, the rapper has been charged with domestic violence, weapon possession, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, and defacing property for the incident.

The Chicago rapper is also facing another set of charges for a second incident involving a different woman: corporal injury domestic violence, threatening a domestic partner, inflicting bodily injury, exhibiting a firearm, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, defacing property, and illegal possession of a firearm. Dex allegedly physically harmed the woman back in October.

The last case involved Famous Dex being arrested for possessing a concealed firearm. He was a passenger in a vehicle that had been pulled over for a traffic stop, and upon searching the vehicle, cops allegedly found a loaded gun under his seat. TMZ reports that he was barred from carrying a weapon because of a restraining order, so he was charged for that and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

With so many charges looming over him, Dex could reportedly find himself in prison for up to 18 years.