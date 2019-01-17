Crack On Crack Crime: Soulja Boy & Famous Dex Fought Each Other Thru The Phone & Sparked Hilarious Chaos

Big Soulja Vs. Famous Dex Shatters Twitter

Big Soulja Man is having the most beautifully crackish week ever with a classic Breakfast Club interview, countless quotables, the baggiest Gucci headband on Earth and a mdeliciously druggish InstaBrawl with Famous Dex that sparked hilarious chaos across the internet.

Me watching this video of Soulja and Dex. pic.twitter.com/uoz4xyHhFc — La’Reezy (@NYREEZY) January 17, 2019

Peep the hilarious chaos over Big Soulja & Famous Dex’s InstaBrawl on the flip.