After being investigated for racism and other misconduct allegations during her time on the show, Sharon Osbourne will reportedly get a pretty penny to leave her post at The Talk.

According to reports from Page Six, a source claims the TV personality got a payday of up to eight figures from CBS as she exited The Talk last week.

“Sharon is walking away with a $5 to $10 million minimum payout and was able to spin that it was her decision [to leave the show],” the source told the publication.

According to a different source, under her departure agreement, Osbourne is not only getting a serious check, but she is also free to speak out about the situation.

“Sharon will talk when she is ready,” the source said. “She still wants to give her side of the story. She has been on that show for 11 years and knows all the secrets.”

CBS announced on Friday that Sharon Osbourne quit her longtime position at The Talk. Her departure comes just two weeks after she got into an argument on-air with her co-host Sheryl Underwood. Osbourne insisted on defending her friend Piers Morgan, who was forced off his own show just a few weeks ago for too strongly attacking Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Following that, reports alleging more misconduct from Osbourne over the years surfaced, though The Talk didn’t address that when announcing her departure.

CBS released a statement about her decision to leave her longtime position at the show:

“Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave ‘The Talk.’ ” The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” the statement read.

The wife of Ozzy Osbourne also took to Twitter to apologize to fans stating that she didn’t “condone racism, misogyny or bullying.”