Bolo “and his thaaaang” [as Porsha Williams would say] are BOOKED and BUSY.

Micahel “Bolo” Bolwaire, the entertainer who turned The Real Housewives of Atlanta upside down during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. has is starring in the Tyler Perry Studios/BET+ series “All The Queen’s Men.”

The new 10-episode scripted series that features four episodes directed by Kim Fields Morgan, is coming this summer and boasts that it has some of the “hottest and most sensual male exotic dancers in the country.”

Based on the popular book Ladies Night, created by Christian Keyes, who also serves as a writer and stars in the series, the one-hour drama centers around the life of “Marilyn ‘Madam’ DeVille,” played by Eva Marcille. Eva’s character is described as a “fierce businesswoman who is at the top of her game in the nightclub industry and surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that she is successful.”

Those employees are of course thirst inciting male exotic dancers whose body rolling choreography sends ladies into tallywacked tizzies at her sexy and sensual establishment Club Eden.

Bolo stars as “DOC”, one of the male strippers at Club Eden who “gets along well with his fellow dancers and a little too well with one of Eden’s patrons.”

This is not Bolo’s first acting gig, his IMDB credits include “Chocolate City Vegas”, “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G” and most recently National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha Franklin.”

He also starred in the exotic dancer reality TV series “Vivica’s Black Magic.”

Meet the rest of the cast of “All The Queens Men” below.



EVA MARCILLE as “MADAM (Marilyn Deville)” a savvy, powerful, uncompromising businesswoman who owns a high-class male strip club that she runs fairly but with a firm hand; she’s unafraid to do whatever it is she has to do to keep her business going.



SKYH ALVESTER BLACK as “AMP “ADDICTION ANTHONY”, a dancer with a hidden past who has found difficulty getting hired after being released from prison, so he goes to work as a bouncer/doorman in Madam’s club, Eden.



CANDACE MAXWELL as “DJ DIME” the resident DJ at Club Eden. She is ambitious and looks to Madam as a mentor.



RACQUEL PALMER as “BLUE” Madam’s chief of security. Blue is frequently seen at Madam’s side when things get a little dicey.



KEITH ’FATAL ATTRACTION’ SWIFT as “BABYFACE”, is the oldest dancer of the group, though he doesn’t look it. He’s questioning the number of days he has left at the club and his many client entanglements cause him plenty of drama.



DION ROME as “EL FUEGO”, one of the dancers at Madam’s Club Eden who is a bit flirtatious with Madam. He loves who he loves and is quite the techy.

JEREMY ‘MASTERPIECE’ WILLIAMS as “MIDNIGHT” a confident and tough male stripper who sparks a different vibe in Madam than the other strippers. She enjoys him though it’s hard to say how personal their relationship is.



CHRISTIAN KEYES as “THE CONCIERGE” is a calmly intense hitman, and member of the Damascus family, hired to blackmail Madam.

For more information on “All The Queen’s Men,” subscribe to BET.com/plus and follow @BETplus on social for more.

“All The Queen’s Men” is one of the first shows from Tyler Perry Studios’ scripted development arm, Pitch Black Development LLC, Headed by the studio’s President of Production & Development, Michelle Sneed.

The series receives an unprecedented episode order increase by BET+ from eight half-hour episodes to ten one-hour episodes with additional filming set to begin later this month at Tyler Perry Studios.

“All The Queen’s Men” is executive produced by Michelle Sneed and Christian Keyes. Elon D. Johnson serves as co-executive producer for Tyler Perry Studios.