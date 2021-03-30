Bossip Video

Drew Sidora saw Kenya Moore send her shade during Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and she’s issuing a response.

As previously reported Drew and Kenya got into another short shade fest, this time on a New Orleans girls trip over a “booty bounce” contest. Drew, who was hosting the trip, was giving out hotel room keys and urged the ladies to twerk for a chance at a better room.

Kenya snapped that she wouldn’t be degrading herself and demanded that Drew hand over the key.

“What’s the problem? Girl, you paid for that booty, bounce it,” said Drew in a confessional.

Kenya then snapped back on Twitter and said that Drew “needs to pay for a tummy tuck.”

Now Drew is standing behind what she said and she brought up Kenya’s allegedly fauxly inflated buttocks to Page Six;

“It’s one thing to talk about what we go through as woman versus someone who’s unnatural and gets butt shots,” the actress said.

She also reacted to the photo that Kenya shared and said that she “was in the house gaining a nice amount of quarantine weight” following three Achilles tendon surgeries and “it wasn’t a good day for me.”

“It’s been tough,” she admitted.

Drew also revealed to Page Six that she was hurt by Kenya Moore’s diss because she is dealing with, adenomyosis, a uterine condition that can affect her appearance. The RHOA star told the publication that she might need a hysterectomy after being diagnosed in 2020 with the condition that occurs when the tissue that lines the uterus grows into its walls. Symptoms reportedly include severe cramping, sharp pelvic pain, heavy menstruation, and painful intercourse.

“What I’m dealing with as a woman, as a mother … this is serious for me,” said the 35-year-old mom of three.

Drew is now going to Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters for a second opinion before potentially undergoing surgery.

Best wishes, Drew!

On the RHOA After Show Kenya actually explained why she didn’t want to “booty bounce” and stood by her reasoning.

“Yeah, I wasn’t going to booty bounce f or my room. I’ m not going to degrade myself so that I can have a room especially from Drew,” said Kenya. “ You know what? Just give me whatever room you want me to have and I’ll upgrade myself. You know that’s what a boss does.”

What do YOU think about Drew and Kenya’s [still] ongoing RHOA shade???