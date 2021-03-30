Exclusive: The Ghost Brothers And Jack Osbourne Are In For A Scare In “Fright Club” Finale Clip [VIDEO]

We’ve been following the Ghost Brothers journey since they first started their adventures in paranormal TV YEARS ago…

Their original show has taken some twists and turns since they started out but The Ghost Brothers: Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass, are the only known paranormal African American team to date in the U.S.! Most recentlly the Brothers have joined forces with Jack Osbourne for their new series “Fright Club,” which is currently airing on discovery+ . In a frighteningly friendly competition to freak each other out with the creepiest, craziest paranormal evidence ever caught on camera, the Ghost Brothers and Jack Osbourne each reveal the most mind-blowing supernatural footage they can find. They speak to the terrified eyewitnesses who have captured it and get insight from psychic mediums, UFOlogists, cryptozoologists and other renowned experts, before deciding on each episode’s “nightmare clip” – the one that haunts your dreams and keeps you up at night! The show premiered Tuesday, February 9th and the finale will run tonight Tuesday, March 30th.

Check out an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode below:

Wow. That was beyond weird. What would you do if you were hearing and seeing things in your home?

Here’s what else to expect from the finale episode:

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers freak each other out with footage of a couple terrorized by a jealous entity, a photographer whose life is ruined by sinister spirits, a dad struggling to protect his family from a spectral intruder and more.

Episode 10 – “Scream-Filled Donuts” – Begins Streaming Tuesday, March 30