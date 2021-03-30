Bossip Video

So sad…

News of the shootings in Virginia Beach last Friday mark yet another tragic incident of violence that has become of national concern over the past two weeks beginning with the spa shootings in Atlanta. Three separate incidents took place in Virginia and several lives were lost including that of “Bad Girls Club” star Deshayla “Shay” Harris.

Last night, Pharrell Williams revealed that one of those lives was kin to him, his cousin. 25-year-old Donovon Lynch was gunned down by a police officer who Virginia Beach PD alleges was “brandishing a firearm” at the time he was killed.

“It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty, and justice they deserve,” Williams concluded. “Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

12 isn’t exactly being very forthcoming with information about why Donovon was engaged by the unnamed officer in the first place. They do cite, per usual, that an investigation is ongoing.

According to a statement released by Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Newdigate, the officer in question was wearing a body camera but for “unknown reasons” it was not activated. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. Short of just being blood-thirsty and evil, It’s beyond comprehension why departments buy these body cameras if they allow officers to deactivate them. Pardon our cynicism but we read way too many stories about cops with body cameras that conveniently were not turned on at the time someone was killed under dubious circumstances.

Rest in peace to Donovon Lynch and prayers up for Pharrell and his grieving family.