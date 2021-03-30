Bossip Video

Addison Rae insists she didn’t mean any harm by giving a tutorial on popular TikTok dances during an appearance on The Tonight Show, even though both she and the late-night show host failed to properly credit the Black creators who came up with them.

The TikTok star has been facing backlash–and a ton of jokes–after her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in which she showed the audience how to do some of the most famous dances on the video platform.

Unsurprisingly, these were all dances invented by Black creators–but they didn’t get any credit during the show. Plus, the fact that Addison does this choreography…uhhh..very…differently than the original creators makes the whole situation that much more infuriating. Some credit would be nice, but actually having Black creators on the show to tutorial their own dances would be that much nicer.

Following all of this controversy, TMZ caught up with Rae to talk about the situation, in which she insists the creators were given credit on Youtube from the beginning. Plus, she admits she doesn’t do these dances any justice and claims she has plans to collaborate with some of the talented folks in the future.