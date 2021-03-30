Bossip Video

***TRIGGER WARNING***

Elevator footage shows a physical altercation that took place between Quavo and Saweetie before their public breakup last week.

Last week, Quavo and Saweetie went through a very public breakup many didn’t see coming. The split came after Saweetie’s appearance on social media personality Justin Laboy’s Revolt TV show, where the main topic was relationships–and some of her answers were rather shocking. Many suspect this is what lead to their break up and Twitter rumors suggest this also was the cause of an alleged fight between the Migos member and Justin LaBoy at Atlanta’s Buckhead Saloon last night.

While the fight rumors haven’t been confirmed, one thing is for sure: Quavo and Saweetie have gone their separate ways. We can only speculate what the exact reason is for their split, but their Twitter back and forth shows there won’t be a reconciliation anytime soon.

According to TMZ, the relationship may have been in trouble way before it reached the public eye because the publication secured footage of a physical altercation between the two in an elevator.

TMZ obtained surveillance footage of the struggle, which went down at an apartment complex in North Hollywood. It shows both of them standing outside an open elevator, and when the video starts Saweetie is swinging on Quavo. Quavo dodges the hit, dropping an orange Call of Duty case in the process … which Saweetie tries to pick up. Quavo grabs it, and as they struggle for the case, he shoves her to the floor of the elevator … and Quavo ends up with the case in hand. As Saweetie lay on the ground — possibly injured — he stood there without helping her up … even staring down at her a couple different times.

The item Saweetie seems to be trying to snatch from Quavo appears to be a Call Of Duty portable gaming unit, but why she was trying to reach for it we may never know. The video ends with both exiting the elevator awkwardly, along with some limping on Saweetie’s end.

Sources on both sides revealed to TMZ the video is from 2020 and not as recent as many have rushed to assume, though the two had seemingly put it behind them until it resurfaced today.

