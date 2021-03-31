Bossip Video

After sharing her journey through college applications and admissions over the course of the past few months, Natalia Bryant has finally revealed where she will be going to college: The University of Southern California.

The bigs news came on Tuesday when it was first announced that Natalia was accepted into the prestigious university. Her mom, Vanessa Bryant, shared an emotional video documenting the moment her eldest daughter found out she got into the Los Angeles-based college and expressed just how proud she is.

“Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani!” the mother of four wrote in her caption. “I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded.” She continued, writing, “I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn ❤️”

In another video, Bryant shows off all of the gifts and decorations she got for Natalia in honor of her latest college acceptance, revealing another reason she’s excited about her daughter getting in: she didn’t have to destroy all evidence of this celebration.

“If you wouldn’t have been accepted I would’ve had to have stabbed these balloons in the guest room and have thrown all this away. 😩😩Thank goodness you got in 😃❤️🤞🏽” Vanessa wrote under a video in a room filled with USC-themed decorations. “I had these shoes made for @nataliabryant in hopes she’d get in to her top school.🤞🏽Daddy and Gigi are ALWAYS here. Forever and always Principessa. ❤️#USC #TROJAN ✌🏽#FIGHTON.”

Following all of the excitement of her acceptance, Natalia–who also has been accepted into Loyola Marymount and the University of Oregon–later confirmed she would be headed to USC in the fall. Luckily for Vanessa, who voiced her desire to keep Natalia in Southern California, she won’t be going very far.