Exclusive: “Them” Actress Alison Pill Speaks On “The Violence That White Women Do” [VIDEO]

Betty Wendell might be the most rampantly racist resident of the Emory family’s new neighborhood in the Little Marvin created anthology series “Them,” coming to Amazon Prime on April 9th.

BOSSIP spoke with Alison Pill about her role as Betty Wendell in “Them” and the evils enacted by white women throughout history.

Pill spoke about what attracted her to the project saying, ” I was really fascinated with the way that LM (Little Marvin) had created the real world through terror while exploring horror tropes through this lens of white supremacy.”

She also spoke about how Betty was symbolic of so many white women throughout history who have projected purity while causing terror.

Pill added, “In terms of Betty, it’s something that feels worthy of exploration, the violence that white women do through their smiles and politeness and calling the cops. This idea of what violence can look like and shift who we imagine to be the villain.”

BOSSIP also asked Alison Pill about the current Karen phenomenon and she noted that there actually is nothing new about this kind of white woman. “Karens have been around for centuries upon centuries, it’s not new that white women are weaponizing their role as things to be protected. In terms of how I feel about it, the whole system’s gotta go. Coming at it from this abolitionist standpoint, the harm that is done for the sake of your safety is not worthwhile.”

Check out the full interview below:

Wait until you see this show. We feel for Alison Pill because the public is going to hate everything about Betty Wendell — she plays the hell out of the role, but we were glad to see she was so informed about the history that’s vital to this show.