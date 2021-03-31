Bossip Video

Congratulations are reportedly in order for Mr. & Mrs. Snowman aka Jeezy and Jeannie Mai. After announcing their engagement in April 2020, they’re now officially married says a recent report. According to The Jasmine Brand, their sources confirm that Jeezy and Jeannie become official in Atlanta on Sunday after applying for their marriage license last week. The Jasmine Brand reports:

“Sources tells us that the pair secretly wed on Sunday in Atlanta.”

So far, no further details about their special day have been released. Previously, Jeannie did hint that she and her mister both wanted to have a double wedding day, mostly thanks to her mom wanting her to have a traditional Vietnamese wedding.

“My mom being Vietnamese wants a very Vietnamese traditional wedding. She wants Jay, my fiancé, to wear the Vietnamese garb and to do some of the Vietnamese practices like the tea ceremony. So we’ve decided that we’re gonna have two weddings. We’re gonna have one the way me and Jay want and then we’ll have one for Mama Mai, just cause if we don’t we’re gonna hear it for the rest of our lives.”

Interestingly enough, just last year Jeannie revealed that she was “not even in that mode” to start planning a wedding and wouldn’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon while gushing about her engagement in an exclusive interview with ET.

“Honestly, right now that’s not at the top of our lists,” she said. “We’re so happy we’re able to celebrate an engagement right now. I feel like we got work to do, so when it comes to our individual work and our individual projects and the messaging we want to send to people, even the way that we use our Instagram, it’s really important right now to spread an energy of positivity and uniting one another than it is to be planning a wedding.”

Following that there was a pesky [seemingly unsubstantiated] rumor that Jeezy wanted to push their nuptials back to 2025, something the “The Real” cohost was reportedly perfectly fine with.

Are you shocked by this news? Congrats [we think?] to Jeannie and Jeezy!