2025???

The internet is running WILD with a (slightly believable) report that Jeezy and his wife-to-be Jeannie Mai pushed their wedding back to 2025 (yes, you read that right) in an eyebrow-raising development that we can neither confirm nor deny at this very moment.

First reported by MTO, the now widespread rumor exploded on Twitter courtesy of AllAboutTheTea that racked up over 3,000 retweets after tweeting out the story.

According to the report, Jeezy wants to hold off on marriage.

“They’re engaged, so there’s no need to rush things,” an insider told MTO news. He added that the lovie dovie couple will, “probably [get married] in 2025 or something like that.”

Now, we can believe Jeezy saying something rapper-ish like this but Jeannie actually going along with it? Ehh, we don’t know despite the source saying she’s actually cool with the delay: “Yeah she’s cool. She’s not tripping over a wedding.”

Earlier this year, Jeannie revealed that she was “not even in that mode” to start planning a wedding and wouldn’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon while gushing about her engagement in an exclusive interview with ET.

“Honestly, right now that’s not at the top of our lists,” she said. “We’re so happy we’re able to celebrate an engagement right now. I feel like we got work to do, so when it comes to our individual work and our individual projects and the messaging we want to send to people, even the way that we use our Instagram, it’s really important right now to spread an energy of positivity and uniting one another than it is to be planning a wedding.”

At this point, all we can do is wait and see while Jeannie recovers from her recent health scare and Jeezy promotes his new album on the heels off his now infamous Verzuz showdown with Gucci Mane.

Do you believe the happy couple pushed the wedding back to 2025? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over the viral report on the flip.