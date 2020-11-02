Bossip Video

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy want to do two weddings, because — why not?

Jeannie Mai is preparing to say “I do” to her boo Jay aka Jeezy and they’re going to do it twice she revealed. The Real host appeared on Access, where Jeannie, who is of Vietnamese descent, revealed she and her fiancé will have two weddings to appease everyone and so they can get their outfits off, of course.

“My mom being Vietnamese wants a very Vietnamese traditional wedding. She wants Jay, my fiancé, to wear the Vietnamese garb and to do some of the Vietnamese practices like the tea ceremony.”

Opposite of her mom, Jeannie wants to have lots of casual fun at her wedding not emphasizing so much on tradition.

“I obviously want a fun throwdown with pizza afterward. I want to have a couple of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ dances in our reception. So we’ve decided that we’re gonna have two weddings. We’re gonna have one the way me and Jay want and then we’ll have one for Mama Mai, just cause if we don’t we’re gonna hear it for the rest of our lives.”

When asked if she’d be having two dresses for the separate occasions, Jeannie replied,

“Absolutely. If not, more. I’m a fashion girl so this is my chance to go out there and have fun. Jay loves fashion too, so I’m sure not only will there be wedding dresses, we’re gonna have the after-party outfit, the after hours outfits. We want to really have fun with this because this is our big day.”

Jeannie hasn’t disclosed her wedding dates yet, but we’re sure she will as soon as they know.