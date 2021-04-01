Bossip Video

Cardi B isn’t here for Utah restricting pornography–especially if they’re allowing more heinous things to go on behind the scenes.

The Bronx-born rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to give her opinion on Utah’s recently passed anti-pornography law, which will require porn filters on all cell phones and tablets sold in the state. In a nutshell: she’s not happy about it.

“I respect everyone’s religion but Utah restricting porn and not regulating the disgusting things that happens in the FLDS (Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints). That cult is disturbing,” she tweeted.

She further expanded on her thoughts in a reply to a fan, who pointed out that other laws–like no alcohol and tobacco–also exist in some counties.

“I will understand if they restrict porn because the state is very religious however they allow soo much disgusting things out there that they claim is part of their religion and that’s MOLESTING CHILDREN …Look it up!” she wrote.

Much like anything Cardi B sends out into the universe, these tweets received some mixed reactions, with one group of critics indicating that the FLDS is in fact not connected to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and others responding with messages of support and agreement.

In other Cardi-related news, the Bronx rapper announced last week that she would be making another big-money move and apparently she’s looking to venture into the haircare industry.

Cardi said she was inspired to work on her own line of haircare products after receiving a ton of backlash from a video she posted about her natural tresses.

“This year I will be coming out with a haircare line,” Cardi B wrote on Instagram. “I think [it is] time for people to educate themselves on nationality, race and ethnicity.” The star continued, “People [are] thinking every Hispanic is Mexican or something and must have the same hair texture, colour and features. “Being Hispanic/Latina don’t make your hair long, don’t make your skin light [and] don’t make your face features slim especially [if you come from] Latin countries from the Caribbean islands … DNA has something to do with your hair not your nationality.”

The “Up” rapper shared that she had been working on the new haircare line for herself and her daughter, but no details yet on what the products might include, although the 28-year-old artist has filmed herself in the past whipping up her own hair-care mask that includes ingredients such as eggs, avocados, and black castor oil among others.