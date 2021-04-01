Bossip Video

Are these two coupled up???

There may be a new Hollyweird couple on the horizon and their romance may be heating up right before our eyes. Fans are wondering if British actor John Boyega and the former Love and Hip-Hop star Maggie Carrie are dating. According to a report from Madame Noire, the speculation started when people noticed that both Boyega and Carrie seem to be in the exact same spot on vacation at the exact same time if indeed the photos posted are in real-time.

Not only were the photos a huge hint, but Boyega and Carrie actually follow each other on Instagram.

In Maggie’s video clip, notice the tree and hammock in the background.

Now swipe on Boyega’s set of vacation photos, and see the same tree and hammock…interesting right??

In case you need more help piecing together the clues, here they are in the same set of photos, reposted by ItsOnsite.

Before speculation of the Golden Globe-winning actor and IG model linking up, Maggie dated rapper Maino and the exes appeared in Season 9 of #LHHNY. On the show, Maggie revealed she some serious trauma. For one, she lost her mother at a young age and ended up in the foster care system. She also suffered from PTSD after being shot at a concert in New York City. She and Maino called it quits after three years together.

As for Boyega, little is known about his dating history except that one time he said he was DUMPED for starring in Star Wars. Weird, right?

“She didn’t know what I did until we were driving through Times Square. She goes ‘What do you do for a living?’ [I] looked up and I said, ‘That.’ It was me over a lightsaber.”

Apparently, things ended badly— so much so that Boyega blocked her on his phone.

That same year, John also said that he’s looking to date a “gorgeous black woman.”

Maggie definitely fits the bill.

Do YOU think these two are secretly coupled up?