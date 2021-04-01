Bossip Video

There’s a special place for cops like this…

Did we mention how much we dislike the police? Not that it’s needed but here’s another example of why. According to an ABC13 report, a Harris County police officer was caught on camera brutally and repeatedly punching a teenage boy at a gas station. The boy, Carlos, was riding an ATV with a couple of his friends and stopped to get gas when they were accosted by a pig who clearly had chosen violence before he even spoke to the minor. A GoPro camera that was mounted on the 4-wheeler captured the entire exchange.

Upon approaching Carlos the unnamed cowardly cop demanded his ID then quickly told him to put his hands behind his back for arrest. When Carlos attempted to pull away from Lt. Bacon Bits, the oinking officer said this:

“Don’t run from me boy, I will beat your (expletive) right here,” said the deputy, who is significantly larger than Carlos. “Turn around and put your hands behind your back before I beat the (expletive) out of you. Don’t be (expletive) stupid!”

Don’t take our word for it. Watch the video for yourself.

Lt. Piggly Wiggly has been addressed by his superiors and demoted to desk duty while they conduct an Internal Affairs investigation.

We don’t know for sure but we’d be willing to bet LOTS of money that this cop probably loves the taste of racist epithets in his mouth.