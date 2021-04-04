Bossip Video

Daniel Kaluuya hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time on April 3, and during his monologue, he tackled everything from racism in America versus the United Kingdom, his Golden Globes mishap, and so much more,

When discussing the topic of racism, Kaluuya points out that “British racism is so bad, white people left. They wanted to be free — free to create their own kind of racism.” When it comes to accidentally being muted during his recent Golden Globes acceptance speech, the Get Out star offered no explanation, but did joke that being muted during his own acceptance speech felt like he was “in the Sunken Place.”

Another subject brought up by Kaluuya was something a lot of people probably don’t know: the big role that Kenan & Kel played in his early acting career. In his monologue, he recalled a sweet anecdote from his childhood that explains his love and appreciation for the popular show.

“When I was 9 years old, I wrote a play that got performed at Hampshire Theatre with real actors and everything. This is a true story — that play was based on Kenan & Kel. And that play led me down a path that got me to this stage tonight with Kenan backstage right now,” he said. He ended his monologue by thanking the holy trinity: his mom, God, and Kel Mitchell.

Check out Daniel Kaluuya’s monologue for yourself down below: