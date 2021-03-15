Bossip Video

The 2021 Oscar nominations are in and while they’re the most diverse range of acting nominees in the award show’s history, the befuddling Best Supporting Actor category is raising eyebrows.

Earlier today the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced and they included a Best Actor nomination for the late Chadwick Boseman, a Best Actor nomination for Steven Yeun making him the first Asian American ever nominated in the category, and a Best Actor nomination for Riz Ahmed making him the first person of Pakistani descent ever nominated for any acting Oscar.

Also, Viola Davis’ Best Actress nomination for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom officially made her the most-nominated Black actress EVER with 4 nominations. Additionally, she’s the only Black woman with two Best Actress nominations.

Those numbers are strikingly LOW but we’re still sending a well-deserved congrats to Viola nonetheless.

The talented actress is up against The United States Vs. Billie Holiday star Andra Day for Best Actress, marking only the second time in Oscars history where two Black women will compete in this category.

Previously Cicely Tyson and Diana Ross were nominated for Best Actress at the 45th Academy Awards in 1973.

In other Oscar news, Judas and the Black Messiah racked up multiple nominations; Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Song, Best Picture, and two Best Supporting Actor noms. The Best Supporting Actor nominations however confused a number of people because both Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield were nominated.

That would mean that the Shaka King movie the two starred in essentially had no lead actor despite the movie centering around the real-life story of LaKeith’s character [Judas] Bill O’Neal.

It’s since been discovered Warner Bros., the film and production company, behind Judas campaigned LaKeith for a Best Actor nomination, but somehow he made it into the Best Supporting list.

Interesting. Newsweek notes that “Academy voters are free to choose whether a performance is considered a supporting or lead performance according to their own feelings” so apparently voters “felt” both actors fit into Best Supporting.

So far LaKeith is keeping quiet on his nomination but Daniel Kaluuya’s released a statement.

“Chairman Fred Hampton was a light, a beacon of a being who would illuminate all he touched with his incredible message,” said Daniel Kaluuya. “With the ability to command any stage and robbed of his opportunity to captivate a global audience. He created strategies that supported and uplifted the black community but also unified other communities with his laugh, his mind, his passion and his love.”

“Today, I am humbled to be nominated for portraying a man whose principles I deeply respect and for guiding me to walk in his footsteps. With the blessing of Chairman Fred Hampton’s family, and the unwavering support from Ryan Coogler, Shaka King and Charles King, and the cast led by LaKeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishback, I became a vessel for Chairman Fred’s spirit at a time when we need his rally cry for equality and justice more than ever. I commend my fellow nominees for their impressive work. To be seen and celebrated by my peers in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is beautifully humbling and I am deeply grateful. Thank you.”

In addition to that Best Supporting confusion, the 2021 Oscar nominations had some pretty significant snubs.

Regina King was surprisingly left out of the Directors category for One Night In Miami despite being thought of as a shoo-in. Leslie Odom Jr. was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in the film and the track “Speak Now” that he co-wrote and performed is up for Best Original Song.

One Night In Miami also scored a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay but was left out of the Best Picture category.

A number of people also pointed out that Delroy Lindo of Da 5 Bloods was significantly snubbed despite his electrifying performance that was highly praised by film critics. He too was thought to be a shoo-in.

What do YOU think about the Oscar nominations???

The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on ABC on April 25th.