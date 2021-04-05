Bossip Video

They are NOT playing with the boys in blue.

Over the weekend we reported on the shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of a Chicago Police officer after he had been missing for several days. Adam’s mother didn’t find out he was dead until several days after he was killed. Suffice to say, everything in this story is shady, suspect, and subject to intense scrutiny. Police say the body camera footage of the shooting will be released “as soon as possible” however, one group of Chicagoans, in particular, isn’t really apt to give 12 that sort of grace period.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the police department has warned its officers that the Latin Kings gang has allegedly been instructed to shoot up unmarked patrol vehicles. The “officer safety alert” was sent out on Thursday when it was learned that the gang planned to seek revenge for Adam’s death. At this time there is no publicly known affiliation between the Latin Kings and Adam Toledo but either way it sounds like things could get real very quickly in the streets of Chicago.

That said, when it comes to the Chicago Police Department you can never rule out the possibility that they never received a tip about retaliatory violence at all and this is just some BS they planted in the media to justify killing a 13-year-old. If you think that somehow seems beyond the pale, then you haven’t been paying attention to the f***ery that goes on inside the Chicago Police Department.

And that’s that on that.