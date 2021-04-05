Bossip Video

On Sunday, April 4, the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards aired, honoring the best performances in television and film.

The night marked one of the shortest award show ceremonies ever at just an hour-long, but during that time, the Screen Actors Guild made history.

The 27th annual show featured the first-ever presentation of SAG awards to people of color in all four top big-screen acting categories. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom stars Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman took top film acting honors, making history as the first lead Black film actors to do so in the same year. Supporting actors Yuh-Jung Youn of Minari and Daniel Kaluuya of Judas and the Black Messiah brought home this historic moment with wins in their categories.

The pre-taped show featured appearances by a long list of 2021 nominees, including Sterling K. Brown, Daveed Diggs, Ethan Hawke, Dan Levy, and Jason Sudeikis and other A-list talents including Common, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Mindy Kaling, Helen Mirren, and more.

Check out a full list of nominees and winners down below:

Best stunt ensemble in a series

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

*Winner: “The Mandalorian”

“Westworld”

Best stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

*Winner: “Wonder Woman 1984”

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

*Winner: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

*Winner: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Best actor in a comedy series

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

*Winner: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

*Winner: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best ensemble in a comedy series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

*Winner: “Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

*Winner: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

*Winner: Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Best actress in a drama series

*Winner: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Best actor in a drama series

*Winner: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Best ensemble in a drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

*Winner: “The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Best actress in a motion picture

Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”

*Winner: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best actor in a motion picture

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

*Winner: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Best cast in a motion picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night In Miami”

*Winner: “The Trial of the Chicago 7”