Marvel Studios is gearing up to dominate this summer, revealing new trailers for their upcoming releases: Black Widow and Loki.

One industry that has been hit the hardest during the pandemic has been the movie theater business. Almost every film that was slated to release last year has been pushed back until this year or even longer. Theaters have been empty for almost a year now, and even the ones that are open were trying to rent theaters for $100 for private use, but given the threat of COVID-19, most folks were still not sold on the idea.

One company that constantly drives people to the theater is Marvel Studios. Marvel always has a slate of movies ready to go every single year that dominate the box office and put money in everyone’s pockets. The biggest release slated from Marvel last year was Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, but because of the pandemic, the movie has been pushed back time and time again.

Finally, Black Widow has a theater release date of July 9th and will also release for your viewing pleasure at home on Disney+. To celebrate, Marvel has blessed us with a new trailer for the upcoming film.

In addition to Black Widow, Marvel also has a new Disney+ series on the way featuring their fan-favorite villain and anti-hero, Loki. Loki will release on June 11th and shows Loki going through time on various missions that will take Marvel fans on the ride of a lifetime. Thankfully, Marvel released a new trailer for the upcoming series alongside the Black Widow trailer. It’s safe to say Marvel Studios is back and the theater industry couldn’t be happier.