SAG Swag! Here’s All Our Faves Looking Fine AF In Their Screen Actors Guild Awards Finery

The 2021 SAG Awards took place via ZOOM due to COVID this year but that didn’t keep the stars from shining bright in their SAG fashions.

Jurnee Smollett had our favorite look of the night hands down. This fuchsia Zuhair Murad gown gave us LIFE! And it highlighted both Jurnee’s incredible decolletage as well as her amazing legs!

Jurnee’s jewels were Bulgari

She looked stunning.

Her co-star Jamie Chung also looked amazing for the big night. We love that she used her clutch to make a statement about ending Asian hate.

Michael K. Williams also got super fresh for the SAG awards. We love how he used the balcony for his red carpet shots.

Wunmi Mosaka also was part of the “Lovecraft Country” ensemble cast nominated for the big night.

