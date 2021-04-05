Bossip Video

2 Chainz joins MONOGRAM for a special edition of (Too) HIGH TALES, because sometimes, you just get too high.

JAY-Z’s cannabis company MONOGRAM has been pushing the envelope of the cannabis world since they announced the rapper-turned-entrepreneur’s involvement. Instead of just focusing on pushing products like most brands, they have made a point of giving back to the community they take profits from along the way.

Most recently, MONOGRAM launched a new campaign challenging drug policies nationwide, which could be a game-changer for the entire marijuana industry. With this campaign, MONOGRAM has purchased several billboards in various cities and also released visual content with people impacted by the out-of-date laws telling their stories.

With states like New Jersey and most recently New York legalizing recreational marijuana, MONOGRAM’S mission to decriminalize and destigmatize the plant might be coming to fruition a lot sooner than most think.

For New York, the new piece of legislation that Governor Cuomo signed into effect last month is a long time in the making. The new bill in place allows people to legally possess up to 3 ounces or 24 ounces of marijuana concentrate, in addition to allowing New Yorkers to grow up to 5 pounds at home. The age limit will start at 21 years old and previous convictions for marijuana possession will automatically become expunged.

Another initiative MONOGRAM provides to all smokers is its digital web series, HIGH TALES. The web series lets you hear from your favorite celebrities and cannabis lovers as they tell some of their most infamous stories, which–of course–happened while they were high. The series is relatable to every smoker and quickly has become a gem in the world of online content.

In past episodes, we’ve heard from stars like Tinashe, N.O.R.E, and Jadakiss. Now, 2 Chainz is joining the club for the latest episode–but he gets so high with N.O.R.E, that the name had to be changed to (TOO) HIGH TALES.

Check it out for yourself down below: