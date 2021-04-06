Bossip Video

Following some serious backlash, Jimmy Fallon finally invited the proper TikTok creators onto The Tonight Show.

Last month, TikTok star Addison Rae was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she did a segment that included teaching popular TikTok dances to the audience at home. Addison isn’t the one who created these dances, and though she didn’t claim to, the show didn’t properly credit the young Black creators who actually did. This got a lot of people upset, especially considering the fact that Rae is getting all of these opportunities without even doing the dances right.

On Monday night, following weeks of backlash over the topic, the late-night host welcomed the actual originators of the extremely popular TikTok dances via Zoom.

“On our last show before break, we did a bit with Addison Rae, where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances,” Fallon explained. “Now, we recognize the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight, so right now, some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral, and then perform the dance themselves.”

On the show, we get to see Mya Nicole Johnson and Chris Cotter’s “Up” dance; Dorien Scott’s “Corvette Corvette;” Fly Boy Fu’s “Laffy Taffy” remix and India’s Fancy Footwork; Adam Snyder, Nate Nale, and Greg Dahl’s “Blinding Lights” routine; and Keara Wilson’s “Savage” choreography .

Addison Rae even reposted the segment to her Instagram stories, captioning: “So happy these creators were able to be highlighted. I hope we can all dance soon. Show them love!”

While this move was clearly just a response to the backlash, it’s nice to see these young men and women get their shine regardless.

Next time, celebrate Black creators without being told you have to.