Tarana Burke and Mervyn Marcano have struck an overall producing deal with CBS Studios.

With this new deal, the #MeToo movement founder and her producing partner will develop scripted, unscripted and documentary projects for linear television and streaming platforms. According to reports from Variety, the pair’s entity Field/House Productions will serve to develop and produce stories that “embrace complexity and highlight underrepresented voices” with the aim of championing “narratives driven by storytellers who represent ‘the rest of us.’”

“In our quest to partner with compelling storytellers, Tarana and Mervyn stand out,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “Their drive and leadership as stewards of change brings a powerful and distinct voice to advancing stories of inclusion and impact. They are clearly magnets for many whose voices need to be heard and we’re excited to work alongside them in this new venture.”

Tarana Burke has worked on issues at the intersection of racial justice, arts and culture, anti-violence and gender equity for three decades. She was named Time Person of the Year in 2017, one of USA Today’s Women of the Decade in 2020, and was honored with Harvard Kennedy School’s Citizen Activist Award in 2019.

“Creating space for new narratives has always been an integral part of cultural change work,” Burke said about the new deal. “Field/House is a platform for those new narratives. This partnership gives us the reach and scale to ensure that we build new audiences for new voices.”

As for Marcano, he’s currently an executive producer on both an untitled long-form docuseries set at HBO and a film special for HBO Max. He is known for his work on YouTube Original’s Resist series and BET’s Finding Justice.