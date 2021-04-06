“Waka & Tammy: WTF” Exclusive: Waka Flocka Admits His Immaturity, “I Can’t Be A Little Boy-Man No More!” [VIDEO]

Waka Flocka is manning up.

We’re still a couple days out from a new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” but we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure right now. In the clip, Waka Flocka opens up to his mom Deb Antney about going to therapy with his wife Tammy Rivera and admits he’s been in need of maturing after being a “man-boy” for so long. Check out the preview clip below:

Anybody surprised by what Waka had to say? Do you think he’s actually reached that point where he will mature?

Here’s what all to expect from the episode:

While searching for her own identity, Tammy’s stress reaches new highs when a stalker returns to her life. Waka must decide between giving her the space she needs or taking matters into his own hands.

Wait, Tammy has a stalker? This is wild. We’re definitely tuning it.

Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka S2 – “Marriage Is Dramatic” airs Thursday, April 8 at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?