“Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” Exclusive: Charlie Wants Waka To Do Her Father Daughter Dance [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” on WeTV.

On Thursday night’s new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” on WeTV, the Malphurs discuss Charlie’s upcoming quinceañera and how to best prepare for her father/daughter dance. In the clip, Waka is willing to let her biological dad have the honors but Tammy is insistent that Charlie wants Waka to take part. However, the rapper appears to become hesitant about the idea.

Tammy: “We could probably split the daddy-daughter dance between you guys.”

Waka: “What you mean? He could have the whole dance.”

Tammy: “I know but that wouldn’t be fair… You want your own song?”

Waka: “No, I wouldn’t even want to take that moment.”

Check out the full clip below:

Waka was really going to let Charlie’s biological father take the full dance! Do you think he was just doing that to guard against having his feelings hurt?

Towards the end of the clip, the “50k” rapper shared more about his feelings on the quinceañera dance.

“With Charlie’s biological father..it’s like how can I be mad at him or how can I feel some kind of way with him? That will effect her. It’s not about my emotions. It’s about the well-being of my child.”

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Tammy channels her inner momzilla while trying to throw Charlie the perfect quinceañera. Charlie grows emotional as the big day draws closer, while Waka becomes a supportive shoulder to cry on

We remember seeing the photos from this party and definitely won’t miss the chance to see how it actually went down. Charlie looked so beautiful and Tammy’s momzilla mode definitely seems to have paid off.

Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka S2 – “Marriage Is Emotional” – Thursday, March 25 at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV

Will you be watching?