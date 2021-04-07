Bossip Video

After signing a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first project with the streaming platform will focus on one of the causes Harry is most passionate about.

On Tuesday, April 6, The Invictus Games–the Paralympics-style competition for wounded service personnel and veterans founded by Harry back in 2014–announced that the couple’s Archewell Productions is creating a docuseries about the event for Netflix. Tentatively titled Heart of Invictus, the project will follow athletes as they prepare for the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, which is set to take place in 2022.

Not only is Prince Harry executive producing the project, but he will also appear on camera in the docuseries.