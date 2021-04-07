More PR baes, more flowers

There are so many amazing publicists who couldn’t fit on just one list so we’re back with more flowers, positive energy and gratitude for the hardest-working ladies in any room.

For those in the back, publicists are unsung heroes–the real MVPS–who guide clients, elevate careers, connect move-makers with power-players, flip potential disasters into wins with one eye on their phone and the other on their email-flooded laptop during 22-hour work days.

And that’s not even including the racist shenanigans faced by Black publicists like AM PR Group founder Vanessa Anderson who formed a coalition called ‘My Publicist is Black’ with Yvette Noel-Schure (who reps Beyoncé), Erica Tucker (Yara Shahidi), Ernest Dukes (Jeezy), Phylicia Fant (Head of Urban Music at Columbia Records) and Trell Thomas.

“Once the group was created, we immediately started trying to put money in each other’s pockets [with referrals,]” said Anderson in an interview with Variety. “It’s really morphed into a sounding board, a safe space for us to talk about anything and everything.”

Since its creation, the refreshingly inclusive movement has amplified networking opportunities while providing a therapeutic space for Black publicists to express their frustrations in a mostly white industry.

“A lot of folks like to put us in boxes, like we can only represent Black people, and that’s simply not true,” said Ascend PR Group’s Erica Tucker (who reps Kendrick Sampson and Yara Shahidi) in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. I experience that all the time, like [at] get-to-know-you lunches with agents and managers, and they sometimes think, ‘Well, you just represent Black talent.'” She emphasizes, “We can tell a variety of stories.”

Who are the most important people in any industry and why are they publicists?