Carmelo Anthony expands his off court portfolio by launching a new global content company, Creative 7.

Carmelo Anthony had an amazing 2019-2020 season in the NBA. From people thinking his days on the court were over to shutting them up, you can never count Melo out. While the basketball legend has been good on the court, he’s starting 2021 off focusing on his endeavors outside of ball.

Melo has always been big in investing in tech, like in 2014, when he launched M7 Tech Partners. According to Variety, he is now venturing out again, this time, into the content game for a global take over.

Named Creative 7, after his famed New York Knicks jersey number which he wore from 2011 to 2017, Anthony is starting the content company with his producing partner, business strategist Asani Swann, who he’s been working with for over a decade. Their slate so far includes collaborations with veteran producer Will Packer, Brad Pitt’s Plan B and the producing team behind “Get Out” and “BlacKkKlansman.” “We are excited to work with Carmelo, Asani, and the team at Creative 7, and look forward to sharing more about the project soon,” Plan B said in a statement. Along with Packer, Creative 7 is developing a hot-button, relevant series about famous professional athletes who influence culture, but remain on the periphery of true power in the multibillion-dollar industries that their talent built. When asked which sports stars will be highlighted, Anthony and Swann declined to reveal more details, but expressed great excitement in the project.

Creative 7 is also releasing a project focused on police brutality that centers on a group of young basketball players known as the Jersey Four, who were racially profiled during an incident in the late ’90s. The group also has an unannounced project set up with “30 For 30” director Jonathan Hock, which will be announced soon. Safe to say Melo and Creative 7 have hit the ground running.