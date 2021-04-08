Bossip Video

At just 2-years-old Cardi and Offset’s precious princess has a closet full of pricey purses and baby baubles that some adults could only dream of.

Cardi made jaws drop this week when she went on a self-proclaimed “crazy” shopping spree for her baby girl Kulture and dropped nearly $27,000 ($26,600) on Chanel, Dior, and jewelry for the tot.

The estimated numbers for Cardi’s pricey purchases come from TheDailyMail which reports that Bardi’s baby was blessed with seven handbags and accessories. Here’s the alleged breakdown; “two $4,212 mini Lady Dior bags, a $3,385 Blue Dior Oblique Jacquard Saddle bag, a $4,282 hot pink Chanel mini flap, a $4,949 Chanel vanity case, a $5,571 Chanel bucket bag with pearls, and pink sparkly bag and a Chanel bracelet.”

While sharing a video of the purchases, Cardi admitted that she went all out but noted that the good Lord gave her a “doll” [Kulture] for a reason.

“Oooh I went crazy shopping, all for Kulture though, nothing mine. All KK. What? God gave me a doll for a reason. I shop more for her [than] I do for myself!” Cardi wrote on her InstaStory about the big-budget buys.

The original post has been deleted from Cardi’s page.

While TheDailyMail is estimating that mommy Cardi spent nearly $27K, PageSix is reporting that the real receipts totaled to around $29K. According to our lint-filled pockets, both numbers seem legit and like the usual lavishness that Cardi bestows upon her precocious progeny. The purchases are also causing grown adults to wonder when Cardi will graciously adopt them and buy them high-end handbags as well. (Spoiler alert: It’s us, we are “grown adults”)

Cardi also shared a pic of Kulture enjoying her presents and carrying around one of her mini Diors while wearing Uggs, Chanel earrings, and white sunglasses.

This isn’t the first time the 2-year-old’s received pricey presents from her parents. Back in July of last year, Kulture was given an $8,000 hot pink Birkin bag by her dad Offset during her lavish birthday party.

And after people questioned Mr.and Mrs. Cephus’ spending habits for their daughter, Cardi clapped back with a message about their baby girl “matching their fly.”

“I know when celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s***, people be like ‘kids don’t care about that, they only care about toys and candy,’” said Cardi in a Twitter video. “But the thing is, kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets.” She continued, “If I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay [Chanel], my kid’s having the same thing. It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers […] ’cause if I was looking like a bad b****, expensive b****, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s***.”

Kulture’s clearly well on her way to matching mommy and daddy’s fly already. Don’t you agree?