Dr. Boogie Talks “My Mane Problem,” Plus Watch An Exclusive Clip From The ALLBLK Series! [VIDEO]

ALLBLK is set to air the finale episode of their series “My Mane Problem” today and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

“My Mane Problem,” features celebrity hairstylist Dr. Boogie – an industry veteran whose clients include Taraji P. Henson, Eve, and Vivica Fox – rescuing clients struggling with deeply affecting hair trauma. The six half-hour episodes chronicles real people confronting their very personal journeys including chemical burns, mold, balding due to extensions and wigs, and much more. Dr. Boogie works with each individual to offer real solutions, hair care treatment and ultimately, a new lease on life through his empathetic consultations.

Dr. Boogie first gained national attention with his performance on season one of “Shear Genius.” Since then, Boogie has been the go-to-hair ‘doctah’ in Hollywood for several decades now, but Dr. Boogie is more than a trendsetting stylist to the stars. Dating back to when he was a teenager soothing his mother by combing her hair, in many ways, his true calling is helping women and men regain their confidence, and life, by transforming their relationship with their hair.

Check out an exclusive clip from the finale below:





Wow. Those issues with hair really run deep!

Here’s a breakdown of what all to expect from the finale episode:

Frustrated with her hair mop, a woman gave up on herself, and another is tired of her unmanageable hair. Both need Dr. Boogie.

We definitely are tuning in for these transformations. Are you?

We’ve also got an interview with the show’s star Dr. Boogie about his experience creating the show and working with all kinds of “mane problems.

