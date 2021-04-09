Watch DMX’s Incomparable & Iconic Woodstock ’99 Performance In FULL [Video]

As we mourn DMX following his tragic passing we’re revisiting his most iconic performance ever at Woodstock ’99 in front of 220,000 people.

Nearly a week ago we learned of the news that hip-hop legend DMX was hospitalized following a suspected drug overdose and heart attack which stopped his brain from receiving oxygen reportedly for almost 30 minutes. After numerous false reports that he had passed, his family confirmed Friday, April 9th, 2021 that the much loved emcee has died at the age of 50.

As we continue to pray for his friends and family let’s appreciate the times X gave it to us and look back on one of his biggest moments.

Woodstock ’99 was a festival like no other. While it did end tragically in a ball of fire after angry concert-goers revolted over high food prices and lack of necessities, the crowd showed X the utmost love and vibed with him every second of his set. During X’s entire performance all 220,000 people went word for word with the Hip-Hop legend. This was back before rap was the top genre in music and DMX was one of the only Hip-Hop performers at the festival. DMX dominated for every single second and dropped hit after hit and delivered his most iconic performance in over 100-degree weather.

Fans were equally as stunned with DMX’s raw lyrics and rough rhymes when he came onto the rap scene in 1998 with his debut album “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.” The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 charts and sold over 251,000 copies during its first week of release.

The rapper undeniably ushered in a new sound that strayed away from the mainstream popularity of the Bad Boy Era at the time, leaving fans in awe for more of his gritty sound.

As we mourn DMX, let’s rewatch his most iconic performance below.