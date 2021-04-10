Bossip Video

It’s been almost 20 years since Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey released their first collaboration, and now, they’re back with a nostalgic follow-up.

On Friday, the rapper released the video for his latest single, “Where I Belong,” which features the one and only Mariah Carey. This track is a follow-up to their smash 2002 collaboration “I Know What You Want,” even using a tweaked version of the original beat.

Just like the song, the video also continues the story that was laid out for fans nearly two decades ago. In the “I Know What You Want” video, actor Michael Jai White orders Busta to protect his wife, who is played by actress Tae Heckard. Unfortunately, a group of masked men were able to kidnap her.

Busta’s recent feature with Trippie Redd, “I Got You,”—which is also inspired by “I Know What You Want,”—picked up where the last video left off, and now, “Where I Belong” does the same thing. In “I Got You,” Redd informs Busta that he’s found the wife that was kidnapped 18 years ago, which prompts Busta and Michael Jai White to rescue the woman.

Now, we have another installment to the series.

As for the song itself, “Where I Belong” is a ballad that speaks to finding one’s lost love. It is featured on the deluxe version of Busta Rhymes’ Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which is currently available on streaming services.

Check out the video for Busta Rhymes’s latest single “Where I Belong” featuring Mariah Carey down below: