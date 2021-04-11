Bossip Video

Kid Cudi made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, popping up alongside host Carey Mulligan to grace the famous stage for two musical performances with special messages within them.

When the singer was announced as the musical guest almost a month ago, Cudi took to Twitter to share his excitement over finally getting to grace the SNL stage. He revealed that he has been a longtime fan of the late-night variety series, calling the chance to perform a dream come true.

“If u know me, u know snl is a huge dream of mine,” he wrote in March. “This is huge. Cannot friggin wait!”

While this is Cudi’s first time boasting the title of “musical guest” for an episode of Saturday Night Live, it isn’t his first time taking the stage at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. He previously performed on the series alongside his friend and frequent collaborator Kanye West for a 2018 episode hosted by Adam Driver.

For the occasion, Kid Cudi performed “Tequila Shots” and “Sad People.”

He also donned a Chris Farley shirt for one of the performances, which just goes to show how big of a fan of Saturday Night Live he really is. During his “Sad People” performance he rocked a Virgil Abloh designed Off-White spaghetti strap dress, one that was almost identical to one worn by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

The cardigan sweater he wore over his Chris Farley shirt was also in tribute to Cobain who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 5, 1994. Fans picked up on the references on Twitter and LOVED it.

Did YOU pick up on Cudi’s Kurt Cobain references? Everything he wore was clearly quite intentional.

Watch Kid Cudi on SNL below.





Play

