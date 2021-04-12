Bossip Video

A woman has been arrested after refusing to return the $1.2 million that was deposited into her account by error.

At one point or another, all of us have wished we could wake up with an extra few hundred dollars in our account. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the closest most of us have gotten to this wish is the three stimulus checks we’ve received over the past year–but some of us didn’t even receive those.

If you did wake up with a few extra dollars in your account, what would you do? Would you return the money and let the bank know of the error? Or would you withdraw the money and close the account and go on like you have no clue what happened? According to Nola.com, a 911 dispatcher woke up to an extra $1.2 million in her account and after she found out, she refused to return it.

Kelyn Spadoni, 33, of Harvey, was fired after being booked with theft valued over $25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. Spadoni could not be reached for comment Thursday. Spadoni is accused of immediately moving the money to another account and using some of the ill-gotten cash to buy a new car and a house, authorities said. Spadoni is also being sued in federal court by Charles Schwab & Co. The company has accused Spadoni of dodging their calls, text messages and emailed attempts to recover the money.

While she made a solid attempt to get away with the money, there has to have been a better way to do this. One thing is for certain: she should have obtained a lawyer with those funds first and foremost. Her bail is only $50,000 and police have only been able to recover about 75% of the original $1.2 million. Hopefully, since her job involves working with law enforcement, she can get a great deal, because she could be facing serious time behind bars.