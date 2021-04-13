Bossip Video

This broad is evil.

Daunte Wright is dead and the woman in the photograph above is solely responsible. Protests have been ongoing in the city of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota for two days now and we fully expect today to be the third day. For days now, the identity of the officer who shot Daunte had been kept away from the public. Most likely to give this malignant, mayo-based, miscreant time to pack her bags and get the f**k out of Dodge before s#!t hit the fan. However, after the release of the body camera footage of the shooting we now know exactly who she is.

Kimberly A. Potter is a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department and also serves as the President of the Police Union. Isn’t that convenient? Police Chief Tim Gannon says she is now on administrative leave. His official statement didn’t specify whether or not that leave was with or without pay. We have no qualms with assuming that she’s still getting her very undeserved check.

This isn’t Kim Potter’s first rodeo with a shady police killing. According to the Star-Tribune, she was one of the first officers on the scene when Kobe Dimock-Heisler was killed back in 2019 after he allegedly attacked cops with a knife. Peep how she handled the situation:

Potter instructed the two officers involved to “exit the residence, get into separate squad cars, turn off their body worn cameras, and to not talk to each other,” according to an investigative report from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Both officers’ actions were found to be justified, and no charges were filed.

Word? Really?! And she’s still employed by the department??? Of course, she’s still employed by the department.

People are ANGRY and they’re not going to be kind, cordial, or congenial about it. Enough is enough and no one in power seems to be as pissed off about it as the residents of the community who have to live under these conditions.

All Black folks worldwide are exhausted and outraged at this continuous attack on our lives. But just imagine what the folks in Minnesota are feeling right now. In the past few years, they’ve watched multiple people with Black skin be killed by police officers with little to no consequence. If you’re white and reading this, imagine what that would do to you psychologically if it was happening in your neighborhood? You probably can’t even imagine it because it’s so far from the realm of possibility.

