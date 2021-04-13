Bossip Video

On the latest episode of Urban One’s “Undressing Room” podcast presented by Macy’s, Eva Marcille dished on her sweet love story with her hubby. According to the model who hosts the podcast alongside fellow nationally recognized radio personalities Lore’l from The Morning Hustle, and Dominique da Diva from The Quicksilva Show, when she saw her now-husband Michael Sterling for the first time, she instantly fell in love.

“It sounds like love at first sight,” said Eva while discussing Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s recent nuptials during “The Undressing Room” podcast. “Maybe it was love at first sight? Have you ever had love at first sight?” she asked Lore’l. “I had love at first sight with my husband [Michael]. When I first met him, I met him at a fundraiser. I was actually in Atlanta doing a TV show and I was offered some tickets to go see Kevin Hart’s show.”

She then explained that she, her mom, and nanny agreed to attend the comedy show but there was a caveat; Eva had to attend a fundraiser for the Mayor before being granted the tickets. Eva explained that that was the night she saw Mike and was intrigued by the “yellow boy.”

“My husband now used to be the senior advisor to the Mayor and he was hosting it. I just kept thinking, ‘Who is that yellow boy?!’ It was something about him. We looked back at a picture that night and he said I threw my leg out, I’ll show you the picture. I kinda did throw my leg out a little bit. I knew then that he was special.”

Eva added that Mike’s consistency and time spent courting her confirmed her initial feelings of love later on. After dating initially long-distance for three years, Eva and the attorney tied the knot in 2019 during a fairytale $350K wedding in Atlanta.

They’re clearly living happily ever after and they’re proud parents to Marley Rae, Mickey, and Maverick Sterling.

In addition to detailing Eva’s happily married life, Eva and Lore’l once again dished out spicy takes on gossip, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, and beauty, this time alongside Bossip’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada. The ladies dished on the Saweetie and Quavo altercation aftermath and the Kardashians.

Later, Eva and Lore’l ran through the wildest DMs in Lore’ls inbox and ended with their fun “The Final Question to Undress” segment. If you want your question featured on the show, DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast ASAP.

Click HERE to listen to “The Undressing Room” podcast.