Jeannie Mai Jenkins is still getting used to her new name as she shares some more details about her fairytale wedding to trap legend Jeezy.
On Tuesday’s episode of The Real, the co-host revealed that she recently signed her new name for the first time since marrying Jeezy at their home in Atlanta on March 27.
“So today, actually with my EP Rachel, I officially signed my name for the first time with Jenkins to it, so that we can put it into the show credit that you see today,” she told her fellow co-hosts. “That was first time I’ve ever signed it, in its official way, so I’m so proud to finally be Mrs. Jenkins!”
After making the big reveal, she went on to talk more about the special day, getting into some more intimate details about their wedding and why they made certain decisions for the ceremony.
“I knew that I wanted something very effervescent and nude. I did not want to wear white, because we all know that white symbolizes purity, and that ship has sailed!” she explained. “I knew I wanted nude because the color, it represents how skin deep I want to be with Jay. It’s a color that represents how transparent we are with each other.”
She went on to explain that the ceremony itself also held a lot of meaning for the couple and she and her husband have matching pinky rings.
“Even the wedding arch, you notice that they weren’t flowers. We chose palm leaves, which is very popular in Vietnam,” she said. “They represent power and eternal life. And then the Italian ruscus, on the other side of it, represent humility, which is obviously before god. We wanted peace, eternal life and humility there.”
She continued, “Everything was symbolic. Even our rings. Down to our wedding rings, we didn’t do anything traditional. I personally love the engagement ring that Jay designed for me. I couldn’t imagine stacking something to that, so I did pinky rings, one for him and one for me on my fingers.”
