Jeannie Mai Jenkins is still getting used to her new name as she shares some more details about her fairytale wedding to trap legend Jeezy.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Real, the co-host revealed that she recently signed her new name for the first time since marrying Jeezy at their home in Atlanta on March 27.

“So today, actually with my EP Rachel, I officially signed my name for the first time with Jenkins to it, so that we can put it into the show credit that you see today,” she told her fellow co-hosts. “That was first time I’ve ever signed it, in its official way, so I’m so proud to finally be Mrs. Jenkins!”

After making the big reveal, she went on to talk more about the special day, getting into some more intimate details about their wedding and why they made certain decisions for the ceremony.